Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

VRM opened at $34.22 on Monday. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,380 shares of company stock worth $4,987,688.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

