Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of DY opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

