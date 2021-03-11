Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%.

HST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.