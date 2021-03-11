Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Decreased by Analyst

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the software maker will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Fortinet from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $180.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $181.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

