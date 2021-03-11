QS Investors LLC Has $624,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

Teleflex stock opened at $406.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

