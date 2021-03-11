QS Investors LLC Invests $546,000 in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 469,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 190,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

