QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Warrior Met Coal worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

