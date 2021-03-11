QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

YUM stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.