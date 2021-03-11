Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Quadient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

NPACY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Quadient has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

