Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP David Slinkman Sells 1,565 Shares

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.34. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 684.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

