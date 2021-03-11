QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.56.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 480,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

