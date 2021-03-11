Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.