Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,457. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

