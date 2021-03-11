Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qumu Corp. provides enterprise video solutions. The company offers a media appliance for video creation and distribution, an enterprise video platform to manage process stages in a video’s lifecycle, a solution to manage and deliver live Webcasts and digital signage software to deliver corporate video communications and other content to displays in reception areas, lobbies, lunchrooms, waiting areas and other gathering places. It serves financial services, communications, manufacturing, and professional services markets. Qumu Corp., formerly known as Rimage Corporation, is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Qumu has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

