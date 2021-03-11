RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $93,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,690.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $944,850. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

