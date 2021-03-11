Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) Trading Up 3.1%

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.99. Approximately 3,076,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,657,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57.

Raging River Exploration Company Profile (TSE:RRX)

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

