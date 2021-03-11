Rand Capital Co. (RAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ RAND opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.46. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 132.02, a current ratio of 132.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

