Rapidz Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $66,936.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.00713931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

