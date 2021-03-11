Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,011.80 ($26.28).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,602 ($20.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 1,194 ($15.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,777 ($23.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,579.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,572.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

