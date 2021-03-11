Raymond James Begins Coverage on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE SOL opened at $13.79 on Monday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit