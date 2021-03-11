Raymond James Begins Coverage on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

NYSE SOL opened at $13.79 on Monday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $959.54 million, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $4,570,214.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

