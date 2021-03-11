Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.00 on Monday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

