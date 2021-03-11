Raymond James Lowers Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CXB. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

