Raymond James Raises ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target to $120.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,737,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

