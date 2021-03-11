RBF Capital LLC Invests $490,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

