RBF Capital LLC Makes New $683,000 Investment in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.42% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRUS stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $262.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

