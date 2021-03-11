RBF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 105,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Costamare by 449.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

