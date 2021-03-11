Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arkema (ARKAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arkema (OTCMKTS: ARKAY):

3/9/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – Arkema had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

3/1/2021 – Arkema was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – Arkema was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2021 – Arkema was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema S.A. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.16.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

