Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/5/2021 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $20.00.

2/23/2021 – Brixmor Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

2/12/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

1/19/2021 – Brixmor Property Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

