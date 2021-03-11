Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL):

3/8/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

3/8/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

3/2/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.00.

3/1/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

2/25/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

2/16/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

2/10/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

1/11/2021 – Enable Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

Get Enable Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.