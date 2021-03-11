Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $39.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

