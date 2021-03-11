Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 245.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of REG opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

