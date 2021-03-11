RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGRX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit