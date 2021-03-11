RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RGRX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.