RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 475.8% from the February 11th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RGRX stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.82.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.