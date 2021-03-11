Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $178,550.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 8th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.
  • On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

RLMD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,404. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

