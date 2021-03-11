Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $178,550.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $178,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,654.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Edward Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $52,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Edward Kelly sold 1,300 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $45,851.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00.

RLMD stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,404. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $583.58 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

