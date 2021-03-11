Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 287,316 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 141,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.
RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.