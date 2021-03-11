Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.06

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 12568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders sold a total of 48,630 shares of company stock worth $1,930,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Renasant by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Renasant by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

