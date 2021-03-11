Rent-A-Center, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 384.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,422 shares of company stock worth $2,007,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

