Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Rent-A-Center worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 755.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $60.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,780. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

