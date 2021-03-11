Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Repay alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $974,900. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.