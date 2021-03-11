Repsol (REPYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) recently:

3/5/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2021 – Repsol had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/19/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/19/2021 – Repsol had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/19/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/3/2021 – Repsol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

1/23/2021 – Repsol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

1/21/2021 – Repsol is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Repsol had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – Repsol had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of REPYY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 141,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,735. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

