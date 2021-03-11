Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 296,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 371,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $238.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

