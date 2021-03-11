Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Open Lending Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LPRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of LPRO opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,037 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,645,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,511,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

