Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.55, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 51.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

