Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schibsted ASA (SBSNF)

3/8/2021 – Schibsted ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Schibsted ASA is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Schibsted ASA was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2021 – Schibsted ASA is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Schibsted ASA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

