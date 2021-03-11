Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Value Inc. focuses on business through operations and sales of its assets. It holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of DDR Corp. Retail Value Inc. is based in OH, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Retail Value from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Retail Value stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,074 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $100,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,115 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Retail Value by 10.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Retail Value by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Value by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

