RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.34. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.