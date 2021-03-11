Rhumbline Advisers Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

