Rhumbline Advisers Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Sunrun worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $2,012,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $4,123,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.53.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

