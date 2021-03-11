Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Genuine Parts worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after purchasing an additional 428,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 34.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

