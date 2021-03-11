Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

