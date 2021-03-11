RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 403 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 16.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

EXAS stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.