RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 153,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 50,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.13.

HD opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

